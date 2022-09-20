NORTH ATTLEBORO — A Providence woman is accused of manslaughter in the November 2021 drug overdose death of a 61-year-old North Attleboro man and of stealing his car, cellphone and wallet.
Emily S. Velez, 30, of Providence is being held on $15,000 cash or $150,000 surety bail and is due back in Fall River Superior Court on Friday for a pretrial conference.
She pleaded not guilty in Fall River last month after a Bristol County grand jury handed up indictments charging her with manslaughter, larceny of a motor vehicle and larceny, according to court records.
Velez is accused of manslaughter in the Nov. 24, 2021 death of Dennis Heelen of 64 Grove St., North Attleboro.
Heelen, a former Walpole resident, died of a fentanyl overdose, a spokesman for the Bristol County district attorney’s office confirmed Tuesday.
Velez was arrested and charged with shoplifting from Walmart in Warwick, R.I., about 6 p.m. on Nov. 24, 2021, and allegedly told police she had taken fentanyl hours earlier with a friend in North Attleboro.
Police said she told investigators she left the friend’s house with his car and wallet at about 10 a.m. after she could not wake him up.
Based on her statements, Warwick police contacted North Attleboro police who conducted a “well-being check” and found Heelen dead in his bed, according to the report.
Authorities say Velez did not call anyone for help when Heelen did not wake up.
Her actions constituted “wanton and reckless conduct,” according to the indictment.
Police said his car was seen on Walmart surveillance video leaving after dropping off Velez.
The vehicle was involved in a high-speed pursuit in Attleboro five days later but the chase was called off for safety reasons. The car was later found in Providence on Dec. 4, 2021.
Velez’s lawyer did not return a call Tuesday from The Sun Chronicle.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.