fall river superior court

Fall River Justice Center

 David Linton

NORTH ATTLEBORO — A Providence woman is accused of manslaughter in the November 2021 drug overdose death of a 61-year-old North Attleboro man and of stealing his car, cellphone and wallet.

Emily S. Velez, 30, of Providence is being held on $15,000 cash or $150,000 surety bail and is due back in Fall River Superior Court on Friday for a pretrial conference.

