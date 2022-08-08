ATTLEBORO — A Rhode Island woman arraigned Monday on fentanyl trafficking charges says the vial of a light tan powder seized by state police after a car crash in 2020 contained her father’s ashes, not drugs.
Alexandria Thompson-Harrison, 28, of Providence, who has no prior arrest record, was released on her own recognizance after pleading innocent in Attleboro District Court.
Her lawyer, Damien Puller of Taunton, told the court his client always carries a vial of her father’s ashes with her and had a vial in her purse when she was in a single-car crash on Interstate 95 in Attleboro in December 2020.
State police say the vial and its contents were sent to a state police laboratory but Puller said no test results have come back yet.
State police allege the vial contained 24.6 grams of suspected fentanyl “and/or heroin.” A second vial in her purse was empty, according to a police report.
Thompson-Harrison was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro after she crashed into a tree off I-95 South in South Attleboro about 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 28, 2020, according to state police.
When told that the vial would be taken to a lab for testing, Thompson-Harrison told state police “that’s fine, I’d just like to get it back after,” according to the report.
In addition to trafficking in fentanyl, state police charged her with driving under the influence of drugs and six motor vehicle violations.
Prosecutors requested $2,500 cash bail because Thompson-Harrison failed to appear for arraignment on a summons in May 2021 and the seriousness of the charges she faces.
She appeared in court Monday on a default warrant and was released on her own recognizance with an order to report to probation. Puller said his client moved to Rhode Island and had been unaware a warrant had been issued in the case.
The case was continued to October for a pretrial conference.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.