ATTLEBORO — A Rhode Island woman arraigned Monday on fentanyl trafficking charges says the vial of a light tan powder seized by state police after a car crash in 2020 contained her father’s ashes, not drugs.

Alexandria Thompson-Harrison, 28, of Providence, who has no prior arrest record, was released on her own recognizance after pleading innocent in Attleboro District Court.

