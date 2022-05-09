MANSFIELD -- The victim of a fatal crash with a wrong-way driver on Interstate 495 over the weekend was identified Monday as a Rhode Island woman.
Kerrie Dolbashian, 31, of Smithfield, was traveling north on I-495 about 3 a.m. Saturday when she collided head on with a vehicle traveling south on the highway, according to state police.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The wrong-way driver, a 35-year-old Pawtucket man, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken by a medical helicopter to Brigham and Woman's Hospital in Boston.
No charges were immediately filed.
The crash remains under investigation by state police at the Foxboro barracks, state police accident reconstruction experts and detectives with the Bristol County district attorney’s office.
The collision occurred just north of the Mansfield Avenue overpass, according to Mansfield Deputy Fire Chief Bob Merritt.
Norton firefighters assisted at the scene.