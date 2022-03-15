WRENTHAM -- A Woonsocket woman was killed early Tuesday morning when her car collided with a tractor-trailer truck on Route 1 near High Rock Road.
The woman, Kerri Coppinger, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 3:50 a.m. crash, Police Chief Bill McGrath said.
She was the lone occupant of the vehicle.
A preliminary investigation revealed Coppinger was traveling south on Route 1 and crossed the center line of the four-lane, undivided highway, McGrath said.
She collided with a tractor-trailer truck traveling north and driven by Alan Medina Baez, 32. Baez was uninjured, extremely shaken and attempted to help at the scene, McGrath said.
Coppinger’s car was heavily damaged and the vehicles came to rest about 200 yards apart.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by local police and state police accident reconstruction experts, McGrath said.
No charges were filed.
“All first responders involved extend their deepest condolences to Ms. Coppinger’s family and friends,” McGrath said.
“It’s a tragedy,” Fire Chief Antonio Marino said.
Local police and fire officials were assisted at the scene by state police in addition to Foxboro and Plainville police.
The highway was shut down between Thurston Street and Route 140 for just over three hours and was open about 7 a.m.
There have been several serious car crashes and fatalities on that stretch of highway, according to McGrath and Marino.
“It’s a situation where they are driving while they’re distracted or driving too fast,” said Marino of the number of accidents, adding that he avoids that part of the highway.
The two chiefs, state police and local representatives have met with state Department of Transportation officials over the years to ask for improvements to the highway.
The highway is state-owned and maintained. Traffic lights have been installed at some intersections and turning lanes at Madison and Thurston streets.
But the chiefs say concrete barriers, such as the ones on Route 1 north of Gillette Stadium, would greatly improve safety by preventing vehicles from crossing the center lane.
Over the years, there has also been business and residential development along the highway in Wrentham increasing traffic in the area.
“The town, and rightfully so, is making an aggressive effort to build Route 1 up. But there have been no improvements to the roadway,” McGrath said.