ATTLEBORO — A Rhode Island woman has been placed on two years of probation after pleading guilty to participating in a shoplifting ring and trying to shock a security guard with a stun gun.
Jeoni Frazier, 19, of Providence, admitted Thursday in Attleboro District Court to several larceny counts and charges of conspiracy and unlawful possession of a stun gun.
The shoplifting ring targeted Macy’s department stores at the Emerald Square mall in North Attleboro and the Providence Place mall, according to prosecutors and a store representative.
Frazier and two other women were charged with stealing stacks of designer clothing from the store.
As part of her plea, Frazier was also ordered to pay restitution that will be determined at a later date. A store representative told the court that the loss was over $5,000.
Prosecutors recommended Frazier serve six months of a one-year jail term with the balance suspended with probation.
But Judge Michele Armour imposed the sentence recommended by Frazier’s lawyer, Daniel Rich of Norton.
Rich said his client admitted wrongdoing but had no prior record and was doing the bidding of older suspects charged in the alleged ring.
“She was not the one driving the bus,” Rich told the court.
Frazier told police she was a single mother and stole the clothing to sell for cash, according to court records.
Assistant District Attorney Sydnee Grosberg told the judge there was evidence of Frazier’s involvement in theft in other jurisdictions and that she had a similar case in juvenile court.
Frazier was arrested in October and a security official gave police surveillance video that was used as evidence to charge her with prior incidents.
Frazier was ordered to stay away from Emerald Square and Macy’s stores elsewhere in Massachusetts.
The cases against two co-defendants are pending.
