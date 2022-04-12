Attleboro District Court building

Attleboro District Court

 sun chronicle file photo///

ATTLEBORO — A Rhode Island woman was sentenced to 18 months of probation Monday after admitting to a heroin peddling charge stemming from a drug deal gone bad in a city parking lot.

Jocelyn M. Roig, 28, of Cranston, pleaded guilty in Attleboro District Court to possession of heroin with intent to distribute and forfeited $3,220 in cash that was found on her, according to court records.

A drug conspiracy count was dismissed.

Police responded to Bristol Place in South Attleboro after witnesses reported seeing a couple struggling in a parked car last April 25.

Roig got out of the car when police arrived and told officers she was being robbed by a man in the car, John M. Galvin, 43, of Boston.

Police said they found a pellet gun inside the vehicle.

Charges of armed robbery and two related drug charges against Galvin were dismissed three weeks ago for lack of prosecution, according to court records.

