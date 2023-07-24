ATTLEBORO — Visitors to Capron Park Zoo will soon notice a change welcoming them to the facility.
After years of planning and finally obtaining financing, a new entrance is being created for the 86-year-old zoo that includes an arch similar to the one fronting Capron Park.
A ribbon cutting will be held at the zoo’s new entrance at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1.
The formal name of the new entrance is the P. Everett Carpenter Zoo Gateway.
The effort is the result of $133,200 being awarded to the zoo in April by the Parker Everett Carpenter Jr. Trust in order to finish the work.
Carpenter was a former park superintendent and he created the trust to benefit the park.
He died in July 2013 at the age of 85.
The finishing touches will include paving, the creation of a path around the pond, landscaping, running electricity to the admission booths and the installation of an an arch similar to the one that graces the entrance of Capron Park.
The columns that hold up the new arch are the same ones that were damaged in 2014 when a soda truck knocked the Capron Park arch down.
