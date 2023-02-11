NORTON -- A longtime resident with a well-known local family name is the town's new select board member.
Alec E. Rich III, with 530 votes, cruised to victory over challenger Cody Thompson, 345 votes, to fill a vacancy on the five-member select board at a special town election Saturday.
Just 875 or 6.3% of the town's 13,988 registered voters turned out to the Norton Middle School poll.
"It was what I was hoping for," Rich said of his vote tally. "I was hoping for a little more."
The victor said he had a large number of residents helping his campaign.
"Very excited," Rich said. "Looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and getting to work.
"For a special election, I think it was a decent number," Rich said of the turnout.
Thompson, who posted a strong but unsuccessful write-in campaign for the board at last spring's annual town election, was hoping for many more voters.
"The goal was getting 1,000. Unfortunately with 14,000 voters, we had 875 come out," Thompson said.
The candidate had an active presence on social media for his campaigning.
"The support online doesn't always turn out in person" to vote, Thompson said.
Thompson was noncommittal on launching another bid for the board in the April election.
"I definitely want to congratulate Alec," Thompson said. "I think Alec is a great candidate and honestly I think he was the kind of candidate I wanted the first time I ran and I would have voted for."
There had been a lot of interest, campaigning and signs around town for the race.
Select board members have been at odds over who should hold the chair position and other matters, and the new select board member is viewed as a swing vote.
The two candidates were vying to replace Christine Deveau, who was first elected in April 2021 and had been the board's vice chair but abruptly resigned in November. The term expires next spring.
Rich, 49, several years ago served on the water and sewer commission as well as the industrial development commission. He is in the waste management business.
Rich had said he ran to change the political climate in town and expects to be able to contribute to smoothing the differences on the select board to ensure the board gets its work done. He also pledged to improve communications.
Despite the loss, Thompson as a fairly new resident could be viewed as faring somewhat well against a long established resident.
Thompson, 39, who moved with his family to town in 2019, had been a member of the Economic Development Commission from 2020 until appointed to the finance committee last May. He works in the insurance field.
He campaigned on the promise of ending in-fighting on the select board, holding members accountable, being transparent and visible, and focusing on town business. His other goals included exploring town trash, reducing sewer connection costs, reducing wasteful spending, and improving town communications.
Town Clerk Lucia Longhurst had said she hoped for at least 1,000 voters.
"You always want to see more," Longhurst said, adding there were no problems with the election.
Select board members the end of November had voted unanimously to call the special election instead of waiting a little over two months for the spring election. It costs several thousand dollars to hold elections.
Board members decided despite a new member likely attending only a handful of meetings before the annual election, they agreed it’s a busy time with budget season and the upcoming annual town meeting and other business, and a fifth member would be needed for tie votes.