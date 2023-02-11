Norton Middle School

Fewer than 1,000 voters turned out Saturday at the Norton Middle School poll to elect a new select board member. Alec Rich defeated challenger Cody Thompson.

NORTON -- A longtime resident with a well-known local family name is the town's new select board member.

Alec E. Rich III, with 530 votes, cruised to victory over challenger Cody Thompson, 345 votes, to fill a vacancy on the five-member select board at a special town election Saturday.