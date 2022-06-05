NORTH ATTLEBORO — There won’t be a pied piper but a community forum has been set later this month to talk about solutions to the town’s ongoing rat problem.
The meeting, set for 6:30 p.m., Thursday, June 16, in the lower conference room at town hall, will “give people an opportunity to come together” to explore solutions, Town Manager Michael Borg says.
Complaints about the rodents began to spike a year ago.
In a story last June, The Sun Chronicle reported that the town’s health department had seen a rise in rat complaints and an increase in sewer rats in town, quoting Health Agent Sheri Miller-Bedau.
The issue has spread to neighboring towns as well.
Last September, Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux said his office had received “dozens of complaints” in recent months, and Health Agent Jessica Horsman echoed him. “In all my years of experience, I have never seen the call volume and complaints that we have seen over the last few months,” she said at the time.
A post on the city health department’s website acknowledged a booming rat population in Attleboro and elsewhere, blaming the warmer winters for a longer breeding season and the rise of the rodents.
And this area is not alone in the state.
The U.S. Census Bureau ranks the Boston Metropolitan Area as second in the nation for rat sightings and 18.4 percent of residents have spotted one in recent times. The issue has since cropped up at the local government level. Ann Marie Fleming, health director for North Attleboro, told town councilors earlier this year that some of the problems stemmed from the business closures caused by COVID-19 two years ago.
When restaurants shut down during the pandemic, rat colonies that fed on scraps from those businesses moved into residential neighborhoods, where they found birdseed and chicken feed. “They love the occasional egg, as we all do,” Fleming added.
Part of the solution, she said, is to make sure the rodents don’t have a food source, such as a trash bin that is not secure or trash bags left out too early before pick up on trash day.
“If you are leaving bags with garbage outside, that will be an attraction,” she said. One answer is to buy a trash barrel to contain the bags.
The board of health has posted a series of tips on rat control on the town’s website. They include recommendations for cleaning up debris, trapping the animals and sealing places where rats might be getting into a building.
Borg has told councilors the town is looking into changing from the town-labeled bags it uses now to barrels for the its solid waste collection once its current contract with Waste Management expires.
The issue intensified at a contentious meeting of the town’s health board last month that left several residents who had come to complain frustrated that the town could not take more immediate action.
Health board members explained the board has a limited budget and limited authority to go on private properties where there may be an infestation.
Borg said the June 16 meeting will explore “how can the town be helpful. Where does the town’s response start and where does that of the private property owner start and where do we go to collaborate?”
Borg says representatives from the health department and the town’s animal control officer will be on hand at the community forum.
“We have a couple of resources we can make available,” he says. “We’ll introduce those at the meeting.”