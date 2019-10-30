ATTLEBORO — Both mayoral candidates got blowback Wednesday from comments they made at the second and final debate of their race Tuesday night.
Mayoral challenger Heather Porreca got raked over the coals for describing Mayor Paul Heroux’s pick for water superintendent, Kourtney Wunschel, as his “ride or die chick.”
Meanwhile, her fellow councilor, Todd Kobus, blasted Heroux for showing Kobus’s personal mortgage during the debate when the issue of paying for the new $260 million high school was discussed.
Heroux was making the point that while Kobus opposed a 30-year loan payback period for the school, he had a 30-year mortgage for his home.
Kobus described the comparison as “asinine.”
He said he and other councilors were “bullied” into accepting a “financially irresponsible” measure because of delays by Heroux as the deadline to approve financing approached.
“It was either vote ‘yes’ and get the school with the financially irresponsible bonding, or you vote ‘no’ and the school gets delayed a minimum of three years,” he said in an email to The Sun Chronicle. “We were bullied into a corner and democracy wasn’t allowed to function.”
Heroux fired back Wednesday.
“I think it’s hypocritical for this particular council member to be opposed to doing a 30-year bond for the high school when he himself has a 30-year mortgage,” Heroux said, noting no councilor raised an objection at the time.
“They didn’t say anything about it,” the mayor said.
Meanwhile, Porreca’s description of Wunschel as Heroux’s “ride or die chick” came during the discussion of a dangerous gas leak that happened last April on Torrey Street.
Porreca accused Heroux of covering up facts about the leak by intimidating water department workers.
And she alleged Heroux covers up “mistakes” made by Wunschel in her job.
Heroux did not respond to Porreca’s “ride or die chick” comment during the debate, but on Wednesday he described it as “disappointing and unprofessional.”
He said his email “blew up” with angry comments.
Several people sent emails to The Sun Chronicle to protest the comment with some describing Porreca’s comment as “sexist,” “rude,” “inappropriate,” “embarrassing,” “offensive” and “demeaning.”
When contacted by The Sun Chronicle, Porreca didn’t back away from the “ride or die” phrase, but she did apologize for using the word “chick.”
She said the “ride or die” part referred to Heroux.
“’Ride or die’ means that you will ride any problem out with someone or die trying,” Porreca said in an email. “The lengths at which Paul has gone to defend Kourtney for her many mistakes since she took over as water superintendent are what made me refer to her as Paul’s ‘ride or die.’”
She said she’s sorry about using the word “chick.”
“The ‘chick’ portion was a mistake and was not intentional,” Porreca said.
“I apologize to anyone that was offended by it,” she said. “I tried to restrain my anger in that moment as best I could given (Heroux’s) statements.”
Wunschel said Wednesday that the “negative light” in which she was portrayed was “unfortunate.”
The phrase is insulting, she said.
“It’s certainly a sexist phrase and it’s certainly not a positive phrase,” Wunschel said.
Wunschel, who got the support of employees when she was nominated by Heroux for the top spot in the water department, said the department is functioning well and projects are being completed.
“We’re getting a lot done,” she said.
Porreca said she was angered by what she alleged was Heroux’s intimidation of three water department workers in a alleged effort to cover up the facts concerning the natural gas leak.
“When I see a leader acting like a bully toward a local city employee and lacking the personal courage to stand up for what’s right, that makes me angry,” she said.
Heroux said Porreca is “just making things up.”
“She’s running a mudslinging campaign,” he said.
He responded to Porreca’s allegations that he ran a water department employee out of town.
“That city worker got a higher paying job somewhere else and that’s why he left,” Heroux said. “He was not run out of the city. It’s very disingenuous and frankly dishonest of Todd and Heather to suggest otherwise.”
Meanwhile Kobus labeled Heroux as an “authoritarian” who consistently acts with “disregard for others.”
According to Kobus, Heroux obtained a copy of his mortgage during the funding discussion for the new high school last year and intended to use it as an argument to convince the council that a 30-year payback was the way to go despite the fact it would cost city taxpayers $47 million more in the long run.
Heroux argued smaller payments in the short term for taxpayers made the debt “more manageable.”
It was a tactic the mayor did not use, but he did wave the mortgage at the debate and according to Kobus was not shy about waving it around City Hall last year.
“I was told by four separate individuals that the mayor was waving my mortgage around city hall to anyone that would listen bragging about how he’s ‘gonna get me’….” Kobus wrote in a email.
“The mayor’s actions in that moment did more to show his true colors and complete disregard for anything other than himself,” Kobus said. “That authoritarian mentality and disregard for others has shown through consistently during Paul’s entire term…and was perfectly displayed during his debate remarks about both my mortgage and the city water department worker that he ran out of the city.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.