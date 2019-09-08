NORTON -- A 28-year-old bull rider was injured Saturday night at the Great New England Rodeo after being thrown from a one-ton bull which then fell on top of him.
Fire Captain Al Fuller said firefighters transported the man to the Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton.
A spokesperson for the rodeo at 185 North Washington St. said the rider was a Framingham resident and a regular rider who has been riding bulls for the past three years.
The spokesperson said the rider was going to be alright and was admitted to the hospital for observation.
Fuller said firefighters were concerned about injuries due to the weight of the bull, and that it fell on top of the rider after the rider was bucked off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.