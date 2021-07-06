NORTON — A rider at the New England Rodeo was seriously injured over the holiday weekend when she was thrown from a horse while competing on an obstacle course.
The victim, a 28-year-old woman, was riding around barrels on the course when the accident happened about 8:50 p.m. Friday, Deputy Fire Chief Jason Robbins said.
She was taken by ambulance to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton with serious back injuries and complaints of numbness. She was later transferred to a Boston hospital, Robbins said.
A Norton EMT working a detail at the rodeo, located at 185 North Washington St., initially assisted the victim and called for the ambulance.
Up to 24 barrel racers and their horses travel to the rodeo every week from throughout New England and as far as New York to compete, according to the rodeo’s website.
The incident is the latest in a string of mishaps at the rodeo since it opened in town the summer of 2017.
In August 2018, Evaldo Silva of Fall River, a Brazilian native who was in his 30s, died from injuries he suffered when he was thrown from a 1,200-pound young bull and stomped on while practicing at the rodeo site.
About a month before, there was report of an injury in the ring where a cowboy was injured in the leg by a bull.
In July 2018, a man was gored by a bull at a rodeo show, suffering a laceration to his leg. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, fire officials said.
Weeks before, another person suffered rib injuries from a bull at the rodeo.
Shortly after the rodeo opened in July 2017, a rider was slightly injured after he was thrown from a bull and a spur cut into him that required stitches.
Local public safety officials had been working with rodeo representatives to enhance safety at the rodeo, but both parties say there is only so much that can be done.
Despite the incidents, the rodeo and farm have been well received by the public and town, offering entertainment and preserving dwindling farmland in Norton.
