The days of empty parking lots, vacant station platforms and uncrowded trains may be coming to a close for the area’s commuters
As more workers head back to their offices in person — and traffic on area highways starts to approach pre-pandemic levels of frustration — statistics from the MBTA, as well as anecdotes from regular riders indicate ridership is picking up.
“The first year (of the pandemic), I’d drive in every day,” Mike Kelly, 59, of Mansfield, said as he waited at Mansfield’s commuter rail station, next to the North Common.
Now he’s back to riding the T to his job in the engineering department at Boston Children’s Hospital as he’s done for 20 years.
“More people are coming back to work and taking the T. Traffic is a nightmare,“ he said.
And the train is a better alternative.
Not every workplace in Boston is bringing back its entire staff, certainly. And overall T ridership is still far below pre-pandemic levels, leaving the perpetually troubled regional transportation agency facing a revenue shortfall that could impede efforts to improve service and safety.
The Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation reported recently that the MBTA could face a deficit as high as $400 million in its yearly budget that begins in 2023 and a $13 billion shortfall for core infrastructure improvements it plans to make over the next decade.
Anyone who has ridden the Providence/Stoughton line commuter rail trains over the past year has noticed that, even at rush hour, the cars were relatively uncrowded. On most weekdays, the trains would rumble past station parking lots that have been nearly vacant, where once the fights over who could park where were major news stories.
According to the T’s own numbers, however, riders are coming back. The latest estimates for daily weekday use early this month on the Providence/Stoughton line — the busiest in the system — is just over 9,700 trips. That’s only about 38% of pre-pandemic ridership.
The figures are similar for the Franklin line, which runs through Norfolk. There the estimated trips are just under 4,000 daily, 32% of pre-pandemic levels.
But, overall on the commuter rail the trend is upward, from just over 10,000 trips per day in January to more than 50,000 this month across the entire system.
Lisa Burns, 58, of North Attleboro is a 35-year veteran T rider. As marketing manager at the Lenox Hotel in Boston, she only worked remotely for a brief period during the pandemic before picking up the train at Attleboro’s downtown station again.
“The trains were basically empty and I did feel safe. They were very good about keeping it clean and mandating masks, and I haven’t had COVID,” she said.
At work, she’s also protected. She says everyone wears a mask in public spaces and vaccines will become mandatory next month.
Tyler Amaro, 21, is a senior at Suffolk University studying advertising and for the Rhode Island resident the train is a necessity. That’s despite the cost of parking in Attleboro, buying a ticket and the occasional delay or mishap, like the time when a train’s door wouldn’t close and passengers had to huddle in the vestibule.
“It was definitely easier when they had more trains,” he said.
For Tracy Belben, owner of the Zone 7 Coffee Bar inside the downtown Attleboro station, a rise in ridership couldn’t come at a better time. Belben, 27, reopened the little shop in August after a COVID-enforced lockdown, and has seen the traffic pick up over the past few months. She’s even seen some old faces.
Harry Kelloway, who runs the small restaurant inside the recently refurbished Mansfield station would agree, although the old days may never be back.
Kellyoway, 46, a Foxboro resident, has been behind the counter at Harry’s since 2015 and reopened in February “just to get people out of the cold,” he said.
“Obviously (business) is not back to where it was originally, and may never be....But even if everyone’s going back on a two- or three-day a week schedule, they’ll be happier going back on a hybrid basis,” he said.
Clarisa Joseph used to take the 5:19 a.m. train from Attleboro every morning for her job as an anesthesia technician at Beth Israel Hospital in the center of Boston’s medical district. Retired now, the train — a later one — is still her lifeline. She uses it from time to time to get to medical appointments in the city.
She still says it’s a good thing and generally has no problem, but adds, “I get upset when I see somebody who doesn’t wear a mask. Wear a mask. It’s not that hard.”
