REHOBOTH -- A large truck rolled onto its side on Interstate 195 early Wednesday night, tying up traffic.
The accident was reported about 6:05 p.m. in the eastbound lanes.
All three lanes of traffic were blocked by accident debris and vehicles had to squeeze by in the breakdown lane.
Both occupants of the truck were out of the cab when firefighters arrived, with the driver complaining of hip and back pain and a passenger reporting no injury.
A Seekonk fire engine was involved in a minor accident on the way to the scene.
Rehoboth firefighters also responded as the accident was at the town line.
Another accident was reported about 7:30 p.m. in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.