A Cranston man who led an interstate ring that stole heavy equipment and recreation vehicles worth $700,000, with two area businesses among those hit, has been sentenced to five years in federal prison.
Jose A. Montes, 36, also known as Jose Rivera and “Tuto,” was also sentenced in U.S. District Court to three years of probation after his release from prison, the U.S. attorney’s office in Rhode Island said Tuesday.
According to court documents, the group Montes led broke into businesses in four New England states and stole three Bobcat excavators, 10 jet skis, three boats, eight all-terrain vehicles and 14 trailers.
In Rehoboth, four jet skis and two trailers worth $64,000 were stolen from Motorsports Nation in October 2019.
Two of the watercraft were later recovered by police in Cranston.
The group also stole three jet skis and three trailers from Bob’s Ski Doo in Easton worth nearly $48,100, according to court records.
Other thefts occurred in Rhode Island, Connecticut and New Hampshire and many of the stolen vehicles were recovered in Sarasota, Fla.
Montes pleaded guilty on May 12 to eight counts of interstate transportation of stolen property and three counts of conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property.
Judge Mary McElroy imposed the sentence agreed to lawyers for both sides.
Montes was arrested last year in Winter Park, Fla., just north of Orlando.
He was one of nine individuals indicted in the conspiracy, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
