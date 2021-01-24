Despite a pandemic, major economic downturn and the winter months, the area and regional housing market is the hottest it has been in years, those in the real estate business say.
“Homes are still selling faster than ever,” said Realtor Dave Dubak of Century 21 Ed Pariseau, Realtors of Attleboro/North Attleboro, adding it comes down to supply and demand. “So far this year there is low inventory, and that was also most of last year.
“For the most part, homes that are priced right sell very quickly, usually the first day or two” after they hit the market, Dubak said. “Usually there are quite a few bidders the first go-around in Attleboro, and it’s the same all over.”
Dubak also sells homes in Rhode Island.
The average price of a home in Attleboro is running around $350,000, which is up a little from last year, Dubak said.
“Interest rates keep going down and down, and that is helping people buy bigger houses,” Dubak said.
How does this housing “boom” compare to other upswings in the housing market?
“I would say right now it’s the hottest I’ve seen in a long time, everything goes so quickly,” Dubak said.
The same scenario is playing out across Southeastern Massachusetts.
“It’s definitely a hot market, especially in the Attleboro area,” said Paul Chasse, CEO of the Realtor Association of Southeastern Massachusetts. “We were seeing a hot market pre-COVID, but that has definitely increased more with COVID.
“The dramatic difference is there was a severe shortage in listings pre-COVID, and not many people have been putting houses on the market during COVID, and that drove prices up,” Chasse said. “It created a lot of bidding wars.”
Homes are selling for more than the asking price in Attleboro and elsewhere, with at least a handful of parties bidding for the typical home, he added.
“People are not afraid to be out there looking, people really are trying to purchase houses,” Chasse said.
Most homes for sale sell in less than a month if they are reasonably priced, Chasse said, whereas in the past they could linger on the market for months.
In Attleboro, in December the median single-family home sales price was $409,060, a 12.1% jump over $365,000 in December 2019. Overall for 2020, the median price was $389,900, an 11.4% hike over $350,000 from 2019, according to the Massachusetts Association of Realtors.
Sales that closed in the city in December numbered 45 — just two more than the prior December, and for 2020 tallied 463 compared to 438 in 2019.
Perhaps the most telling figure, there were just 13 homes for sale in Attleboro in December whereas last December there were 56.
“We don’t expect the market to come down,” Chasse said. “We don’t see a slowdown in the next one to two years because of interest rates and construction being down. The real estate market is not keeping up with buyers. It can’t keep up with the demand. You just have a sellers market.
“I would say it rivals the early 2000s,” Chasse said. “Some of these low inventories we haven’t seen in 40 or 50 years.”
Other factors are people are living longer and living in their homes longer with the help of home health services.
“There is a whole cycle to it,” Chasse said referring to first-time home buyers, moving up buyers and longtime homeowners who sell or die. “There are more first-time home buyers than there have been in years.”
Attleboro officials have noticed the housing market surge.
“Home values have been going up like crazy lately,” Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux said.
Single-family and condominium sale prices are soaring in Massachusetts.
The median price for a single-family home in 2020 increased 11.4% to $445,500 and the median price of a condo increased 9.2% to $415,000 — the largest single-year increase in more than a decade, according to the Warren Group that tracks housing sales.
“The acceleration and momentum for price increases seem to be the stand-out feature of last year to me,” Tim Warren of The Warren Group said.
In December, there were 6,410 single-family home sales in Massachusetts, a 28.6% increase over the previous year and the highest number of transactions recorded in December. There were 61,469 single-family home sales in 2020, a 3.9% increase.
While the pandemic caused personal and economic upheaval, Norfolk County Register of Deeds William P. O’Donnell reports the real estate market “was able to remain viable” in the county in 2020.
In Rhode Island, the year ended with a median sales price of single-family homes in December of $325,000, a 14 percent gain from December 2019. The monthly median price rose year-over-year every month last year — nine of those months seeing a double-digit increase, according to the Rhode Island Association of Realtors.
