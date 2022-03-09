Drivers who think they are facing a hardship when they fill their tanks at the pump may want to consider what it takes to fill a tanker truck, or city bus or a fleet of delivery vehicles.
Prices for gasoline in Massachusetts hit $4.30 per gallon of regular Wednesday, according to AAA. That’s up from $4.24 just the day before.
The cost of No. 2 fuel oil, used for home heating, was at an average of just a hair over $5 per gallon this week, according to the state Department of Energy Resources. That’s up from $4 a week ago and $2.87 a year ago. Those prices are only likely to rise.
In announcing a ban on U.S. imports of Russian oil on Tuesday, President Biden was blunt in warning that while the move would hurt Russian President Vladimir Putin, “there will be a cost as well here in the United States.” He sought to avoid being blamed for that by dubbing it “Putin’s price hike.” Later, while arriving on a visit to Texas, Biden was asked if he had a message for the American people about gas prices.
“They’re going to go up,” he responded.
“Can’t do much right now,” the president added in response to questions. “Russia is responsible.”
On Wednesday, William Galvin, Massachusetts secretary of state, called for an investigation into the surge of gasoline and heating oil prices across the state that has followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Galvin said he wants to make sure retailers and wholesalers are not gouging the public.
But the state Legislature on Wednesday rejected a proposal to suspend the 24-cents-per-gallon gas tax in Massachusetts.
For GATRA, the regional transit agency that serves the Attleboro area, the hike in gas prices could be a double-edged sword, according to Francis Gay, interim head of the Taunton-based agency.
“We usually get a spike in ridership” when fuel costs go up, Gay said, as people leave their cars in the driveway in favor of the bus for work or shopping. This week, he said, ridership was at 5,600, compared to 4,300 three weeks ago.
“It’s gone up significantly in the last couple of weeks,” Gay said. “Some people are making choices.”
But GATRA, which operates a fleet of 60 diesel and gasoline-powered vehicles, is also facing a bite of rising costs.
“Hopefully, this will be a short-term thing,” Gay said.
The agency has no plans to cut back on routes but, Gay said, “We have been working towards efficiencies.”
GATRA recently rolled out six electric-powered buses on its Taunton routes.
Noah Powers, operations associate at Powers Oil in North Attleboro, is less hopeful that prices will come down soon.
“We are almost in crisis management mode,” he said.
For those who use oil for heating, there are ways to save. Powers tells his customers to maintain their heating systems for top efficiency. Most important, he said, “is reassuring people that their oil is not going to go bad and make choices sooner rather than later” about buying oil.
Stability in oil prices is hard to foresee, he said. Oil dealers may not be able to count on the futures market — the way many commodities are bought — next year, and those retailers that typically offer price caps may find that impossible to do.
The government could help by releasing more oil from the nation’s reserves or by expending drilling, he said. “Those things have an effect on a small company like ours. It all rolls downhill,” Powers said.
One bright spot, however, is the surge in prices is happening at the end of the heating season instead of the beginning, he added.
The cost of driving is also hitting other businesses. At Briggs Corner Pizzeria in Attleboro, all manager Demitri Nicolos has to do to keep track of rising prices is look out the restaurant’s front window. Across the street is a Cumberland Farms with gas pumps.
Sooner or later, he knows, that may impact his delivery drivers, who use their own cars. “You have to pass on the cost of transportation,” he said.
Other costs associated with the goods it takes to serve meals are also up in general almost three-fold, Nicolos said.
The current crisis is something of a double whammy for Briggs Corner and other restaurants. Just as people were coming out to eat once more, they may think twice about hopping in the family car for a night out now. Nicolos is still hopeful, though.
“We are in kind of uncharted territory here,” he said. “We will overcome it. There will always be a demand for going out and eating and socializing.”
