ATTLEBORO — Motorists hoping the state’s Registry of Motor Vehicles would return to normal operations with coronavirus on the wane have to keep hoping.
Even though Gov. Charlie Baker rescinded restrictions put in place because of the virus for most businesses on May 29, as well as the state of emergency on June 15, the RMV has kept most of its restrictions in place.
Locally that means the RMV office in Attleboro remains closed and the Taunton office remains limited to drop-off service for registrations only.
“At this time, a reopening date for the Attleboro RMV location has not been determined,” said a statement issued Wednesday night by the RMV to The Sun Chronicle. “The Taunton RMV is currently open as a dedicated Registration Drop-Off Center that performs a number of vehicle-based registration and title services for both commercial and individual customer transactions on a drop-off only basis.”
Restrictions in place during the pandemic are still in place in most instances, the statement said.
The Sun Chronicle requested an explanation for why the services would not be restored, but none was given.
Officials said they are considering a timeline to reopen.
“The Registry of Motor Vehicles is in the process of thoughtfully evaluating which currently closed Service Center locations can be reopened to in-person transactions in the near future,” the statement said.
And when customer service centers are reopened it will be done on “a rolling basis” and “appointments will remain in place,” it said.
Here are restrictions still in effect:
• Senior hours for customers 65 and older on Wednesdays at specific locations will continue.
• Road tests will still be offered using state vehicles only.
• Road test sponsors will be required to be in the road test vehicle.
• Everyone in a road test vehicle must wear a face covering regardless of vaccination status.
• Registration centers for drop-off and pick-up service for vehicle transactions will continue.
• Online learner’s permit exams will continue and customers must still make an in-person appointment for the application process.
• Suspension hearings by telephone will continue
For more information on transactions and additional details on customer locations, visit https://www.mass.gov/info-details/rmv-covid-19-information.
