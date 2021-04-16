The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) says vehicle inspections will resume at most inspection stations Saturday morning.
The Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) inspections are scheduled to begin at 7 a.m.
A malware attack March 30 had halted inspections, creating a backlog.
About 30,000 March stickers and 160,000 April stickers require an inspection, according to the RMV.
