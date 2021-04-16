The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) resumed vehicle inspections at most inspection stations Saturday.
Car owners had been unable to get their vehicles inspected because of a malware attack March 30 on the computer system of the state’s vendor, Applus Technologies.
On Tuesday, the Registry of Motor Vehicles extended the time period for drivers who could not get their cars inspected and say police are aware of the problem.
Drivers with March or April stickers will have until May 31 to get an inspection, the RMV said Tuesday.
About 30,000 March stickers and 160,000 April stickers require an inspection, according to the RMV.
Applus Technologies, a vendor that facilitates vehicle inspections in Massachusetts and several other states, experienced a malware attack in several states, preventing vehicle inspection stations from conducting inspections.
Some inspection stations are experiencing more complex technological issues, and Applus will continue to work to resolve these issues so that inspection services can be restored.
For more information, visit www.mavehiclecheck.com and www.mass.gov/rmv.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.