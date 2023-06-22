rmv attleboro

The Registry of Motor Vehicles office in Attleboro.

 Sun Chronicle File Photo//

ATTLEBORO — State officials say they are increasing staffing at Registry of Motor Vehicles locations across the state to meet the demand of residents, regardless of their immigration status, applying for a standard driver’s license.

Staffing will be beefed up starting July 1 to help adjust to the changes that are part of the new Work and Family Mobility Act. The law opens up driver’s license applications to all Massachusetts residents over the age of 16 and removes the requirement that residents provide proof of their immigration status, according to the state Department of Transportation.

