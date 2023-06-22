ATTLEBORO — State officials say they are increasing staffing at Registry of Motor Vehicles locations across the state to meet the demand of residents, regardless of their immigration status, applying for a standard driver’s license.
Staffing will be beefed up starting July 1 to help adjust to the changes that are part of the new Work and Family Mobility Act. The law opens up driver’s license applications to all Massachusetts residents over the age of 16 and removes the requirement that residents provide proof of their immigration status, according to the state Department of Transportation.
Attleboro has a Registry of Motor Vehicles office on Park Street near city hall.
“The Registry of Motor Vehicles has been working hard to implement the Work and Family Mobility Act and stands ready to support new customers as they seek Massachusetts driving credentials,” Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie said in a statement.
“We have collaborated with the advocacy community to help better understand the needs of those now eligible under the WFMA and ideas from the groups have been valuable in helping us make decisions regarding the deployment of additional support services and resources including multiple-language translations that will help make this process as seamless as possible,” she said.
The registry is adding up to 50% more staff at the offices, phone lines and for road test programs, according to state officials.
Anyone seeking a license will have to prove their name and date of birth as well as Massachusetts residency to be eligible for the five-year standard driver’s license, officials say.
Eligible residents still have to pass the test for their learner’s permit before they can get a license.
Although they are adding more staff, appointments are required to obtain a learner’s permit and driver’s license. No walk-ins will be allowed.
In November, voters rejected a ballot question repealing the law allowing immigrants who are in the country illegally to obtain state driver’s licenses.
Critics worry that these licenses will allow non-citizens to vote. However, the Registry says it has a clear system with the state Secretary of State’s office to determine who is eligible to vote.
A special informational phone line, 857-368-WFMA (9362), to hear messaging in six languages including English, Spanish, Portuguese, Mandarin, Haitian Creole, and Vietnamese. Additional languages will be added soon.
