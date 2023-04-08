MANSFIELD — Road reconstruction work is scheduled to start Monday to repave Old Elm and William streets in West Mansfield.
Local traffic will be allowed while the work is being done,
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
MANSFIELD — Road reconstruction work is scheduled to start Monday to repave Old Elm and William streets in West Mansfield.
Local traffic will be allowed while the work is being done,
However, motorists are warned to expect delays, according to the town.
The work will be done in phases and is expected to be completed in late May or early June.
The initial work includes removing old curbing followed by grading in mid-April and paving the base of the road in early May.
Final paving work is slotted for late May or early June followed by line painting and landscaping.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.