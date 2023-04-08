ATTLEBORO — A number of roadways will be getting paved in the coming months.
The Public Works Department said the roads are: West Street (North Avenue to Clifton Street), Dean Street, South Main Street (Thurber Avenue to Old South Main Street), Slater Street (Norton town line to Kasmira Way), Forest Street, Thacher Street (Snell Street to Lathrop Road), Pike Avenue (Peckham Street to Steere Street), Middle Street, Frenier Avenue, Lindsey Street (various areas), Carpenter Street (various areas), Lower County Street (various areas).
Construction on each road is completed in a couple of stages, and it is weather dependent.
The money to do the work comes from the $1.2 million in Chapter 90 money appropriated by the state.
The DPW said the roadways are first milled with a machine which removes the top surface of the road and then utility structures are reset to grade. Following this, crews lay the top surfaces of asphalt.
Each of these phases should be completed within a week or two, according to DPW officials.
Signage will be posted along the street when work is to be performed.
All utility upgrades on the listed roadways should be performed, before the resurfacing project begins, as a five-year roadway opening moratorium will be placed on all of the listed roadways, upon completion of the resurfacing work, DPW officials said.
The DPW said the projects will cause some dust and noise.
