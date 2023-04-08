ATTLEBORO — A number of roadways will be getting paved in the coming months.

The Public Works Department said the roads are: West Street (North Avenue to Clifton Street), Dean Street, South Main Street (Thurber Avenue to Old South Main Street), Slater Street (Norton town line to Kasmira Way), Forest Street, Thacher Street (Snell Street to Lathrop Road), Pike Avenue (Peckham Street to Steere Street), Middle Street, Frenier Avenue, Lindsey Street (various areas), Carpenter Street (various areas), Lower County Street (various areas).

