The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be conducting overnight asphalt pavement work on Route 123 at the interchange with Route 495 in Norton.
The work will take place nightly on Sunday, June 20, and Monday, June 21, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The paving operations will require temporary ramp and lane closures and detours to allow crews to safely and efficiently conduct the work.
Also, in Pawtucket, starting Sunday night, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will mill and pave Interstate 95 North in Pawtucket, from Exit 30 to the Massachusetts line.
The work follows the replacement of the bridges carrying I-95 over East Street and Roosevelt Avenue.
Milling is scheduled for Sunday and Monday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Paving will follow on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Drivers can expect lane closures during evening and overnight hours and a rough, milled driving surface until paving is complete.
The East Street and Roosevelt Avenue bridges were part of the $25 million I-95 Corridor Bridges project which involved replacing four bridges utilizing eight weekend closures to accelerate the work and reduce the overall impact to motorists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.