PLAINVILLE — A contractor for the town is slated to resurface several roads Monday.
The roadwork is scheduled to be carried out from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The following roads are planned to be resurfaced: Landau Road, Meadow Brook Road, Morningside Road, Tanglewood Road, Thayer Road, and George Street between Messenger Road and Washington Street (Route 1).
Drivers are advised to expect delays and use caution while traveling through the work zone.
The public is encouraged to seek alternate routes and expect potential road closures, officials added.
The road resurfacing is dependent on good weather and may be delayed.
