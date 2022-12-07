ATTLEBORO — On Friday, the city is scheduled to begin resurfacing Bishop and Peckham streets, two pothole-filled roads residents have complained about for years.
For resident Jodi Palermo of Bishop Street, the work can’t come soon enough.
“It’s about time,” Palermo said, calling the road “terrible” for a while. “I thought they were supposed to start it last year but they kept pushing it off.”
Manhole covers have been sticking up in the roadway for a few months and in recent weeks trenches were dug for roadwork.
“Now we have had to navigate all the raised structures and all the pot holes,” Palermo said. “It’s just a disaster for all the residents to have to deal with the pre-construction. I blew a tire and rim on my BMW.”
City officials have been planning new roads for some time, but the work planned to start Friday is repaving.
A full roadway reconstruction will take place after a new water main is installed later next year, city officials said, but the roads are in such poor shape they had to be resurfaced before winter.
Mayor Paul Heroux has written to residents that the resurfacing work will provide a smooth surface for the immediate future.
“We apologize for the short notice, but the extreme weather changes this time of year have created a scheduling nightmare to have this much needed work performed,” Public Works Director Michael Tyler said.
The work is set to be done from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The roads will be closed to through traffic but open to local traffic, school buses, mail carriers and emergency vehicles.
“We ask that you please not park on the street and help us observe the construction zone, so that we can efficiently conduct the work and minimize impacts to everyone,” Tyler said.
For questions or more information, contact 508-223-2222, Ext. 3161, or email dpwsupervisor@cityofattleboro.us.
