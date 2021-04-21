PLAINVILLE — Roadwork on several local streets began this week.
Allstate Paving Co. is conducting repair work on Landau, Meadow Brook, Morningside, Thayer, and Tanglewood roads.
Pavement repairs are also scheduled to take place on Messenger Street beginning at Landau Road and progressing toward the Foxboro line. Other streets scheduled for construction include Cross and Hancock.
Work is scheduled to take place between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Detours will be in place and signage will be posted. A one-lane alternating traffic pattern may be utilized. Drivers can expect delays as well as possible road closures and are encouraged to seek alternate routes.
For questions, contact the Highway Department at 508-699-2071. Check www.plainville.ma.us or the Plainville Department of Public Works Facebook Page for updates.
