The curtain won’t be going up at area entertainment venues right away, just because the state says it can.
Those who run local theater groups and performance spaces say they are not ready — for a variety of reasons — to open up under Monday’s relaxed COVID-19 restrictions Gov. Charlie Baker announced on Thursday.
“We can’t wait to be back to what normal might look like,” David A. Renoni, executive director of Triboro Youth Theater, said Friday, but safety for the performers and the audience is the most important thing.
Under the Baker administration’s revised rules, indoor performance venues such as concert halls, theaters, and other spaces can open Monday at 50% capacity with a 500-person maximum. Similar rules go into effect on Monday for arcades, museums and some other businesses.
That doesn’t offer much help to a venue like the Mansfield Music and Arts Society, which has been putting on plays and musicals for nearly three decades.
Ken Butler, the society’s founder and executive director, said the limit on seats it could fill means it wouldn’t even cover the cost of the rights to put on a play, even less a musical.
“Even half will not work financially,” he said.
The burden is particularly heavy since MMAS recently purchased a new performance space across from the Xfinity Center that has to be brought up to code. And, in a word, the impact of the pandemic and its restrictions have been “devastating,” Butler said. The society’s cadre of fans have been supportive but there was little help in pandemic aid for non-profits behind a grant for payroll.
It’s put MMAS between $300,000 and $400,000 behind, Butler said.
The society has been concentrating on its summer programs — which can be held outdoors — and live streaming events.
Steve Ide said he’ll have to look into the new rules to see if they’ll help the Mansfield-based Rose Garden Coffeehouse, which has been a showplace for folk music in Southeastern Massachusetts.
However, a lot depends on the Mansfield Congregational Church, where it holds its performances. Ide, the Rose Garden’s artistic director, said, “We have to look to the church to reopen,” he said.
Still, the eased restrictions are “a hopeful sign,” Ide said, but added, “I don’t know if people are ready to come out” yet to hear performers.
“We need to dip our toes in the water and see if fans of folk music want to come out and listen to performers in close quarters,” he said, adding that Rose Garden concerts drew anywhere from 25 to 175.
Like MMAS, the coffeehouse has kept things going with virtual performances and live-streaming, but its spring shows have been canceled.
“We are hoping to have a plan very soon,” Ide said. “I have a feeling it will be a long, slow grind before we are back at full speed.”
Attleboro Community Theatre, the granddaddy of local performing groups, however, is going to try to take advantage of the loosened restrictions, perhaps as early as this spring.
“We are going to try to get a show going,” said David Blessinger, president of the little theater group. ACT’s directors will be meeting Monday to make plans. “We want to come up with a small cast and do a quick show, maybe in May or June.”
The free performance would be a “welcome back show” for the supporters and fans of the group that’s been bringing live theater to the area for more than 60 years.
“It would be a celebration and welcome everybody back,” he said. ACT was forced to cancel its season last March.
Meanwhile, the Illuminate youth theater group, Blessinger said, will be coming back with a production as early as this month.
ACT has been anticipating a reopening.
Financially, the group has been hanging on, Blessinger said, thanks in part to the generosity of the Masons from whom it rents performing space at the Masonic Hall on North Main Street in Attleboro.
ACT’s volunteers are getting the venue, which seats about 200, in shape. “We have been working on it for the past two months, we’re painting the walls now,” Blessinger said.
It’s been a year since Triboro Youth Theater was able to stage a live performance in Attleboro, but the governor’s order “won’t have an immediate impact,” Renoni, the executive director said.
“Indoor performances are a ways off,” he said.
Instead, Triboro has been working with its 45 student actors (down from a typical season of 80 to 120) at its new performance space on Union Street in Attleboro on two plays that will be live-streamed in April.
“We are hopeful that this summer we can possibly do outdoor productions where the audience can be distanced and the actors can be on stage,” he said.
His young actors, he said, “miss the roar of the crowd,” but they quickly adapt to acting in front of a camera instead. They can watch their performances, he said, “and they are able to feel really good in the moment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.