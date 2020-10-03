ATTLEBORO — An armed robbery was reported late Friday afternoon at Vista Donuts in South Attleboro.
The incident involving a gun was reported about 4:50 p.m. in the parking lot at the donut shop at 1096 Washington St. (Route 1) near the Pawtucket line that is a popular outlet for lottery tickets.
The suspect was described by police as a man, about 5-foot, 5-inches to 5-foot, 8-inches, wearing a black jacket.
The gun was described as black, and the suspect was said to have gotten into a small, four-door red car and headed toward Pawtucket. Pawtucket and other area police departments were notified.
No other information was available Friday night by deadline.
