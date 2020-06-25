NORTON -- Norton has lost its only supermarket.
Roche Bros. shut the doors to its store in Greatwoods Marketplace this week after 26 years in business.
The supermarket was the anchor at the town's main shopping plaza, located off Mansfield Avenue (Route 140), and residents and town officials are hoping another one moves in, or at least another business.
Now, residents will have to head out of town to get to a supermarket or visit smaller groceries in town such as Chartley Country Store off South Worcester Street or the Produce Barn on Mansfield Avenue.
Nearby supermarkets include Stop & Shop in Attleboro, Shaw’s in Mansfield and Trader Joe’s in Foxboro.
"I know the industrial development commission had reached out to Roche Bros. about possibly staying and talking to the owners of the plaza," select board Chairman Brad Bramwell said.
Town Manager Michael Yunits said he has heard of no plans for the vacant storefront.
Roche Bros. had announced in January it would be closing at the end of June.
Dena Kowaloff, a spokeswoman for the chain, said the lease was expiring and Roche Bros. decided not to extend it.
The store’s 125 employees were offered an opportunity to transfer to other stores.
Roche Bros., a Wellesley-based company, operates 17 stores throughout the Greater Boston area. Now that the Norton location is closed, the nearest stores are in Easton, Millis and Bridgewater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.