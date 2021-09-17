ATTLEBORO — A 22-year-old Rockland man has been sentenced to up to 7 ½ years in prison for robbing an Attleboro marijuana dealer at gunpoint last April.
After pleading guilty in Fall River Superior Court earlier this week, Ivan Andjuar was given a 4- to 7 ½-year prison term followed by three years’ probation after his release, Gregg Miliote, spokesman for Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn, said Friday.
Andjuar admitted to robbing the dealer and another man after traveling from Rockland to Biltmore Street on April 6, 2020, to buy marijuana, Miliote said.
After arriving at the dealer’s home, police said Andjuar pulled out a firearm, pointed it at one of the two victims and demanded all the marijuana.
When the first victim refused, Andjuar pointed the gun at the second victim and repeated his demand. At that point, the first victim complied and gave the defendant the marijuana before Andjuar fled in a car, according to Miliote.
“This case highlights the violence that is still associated with the distribution and or possession of marijuana on the black market,” Quinn said.
Andjuar pleaded guilty on Monday to armed robbery and two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Matthew Lopes, the former supervising prosecutor in Attleboro District Court.
