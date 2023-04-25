orpheum2
The front of the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center.

FOXBORO -- The nominees for the 2023 Rodman Awards, recognizing individuals/groups who have made a significant difference in their communities, have been announced.

"We received an incredible response to our call for nominations for this year's awards," award organizers said. "The number of nominations is a testament to the dedication and commitment of individuals in our surrounding communities through their tireless efforts and inspiring leadership."