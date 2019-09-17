FOXBORO — The charity group Rodman for Kids kicks off its 29th Annual Rodman Ride for Kids on Saturday, Sept. 21.
The Ride consists of both 25- and 50-mile routes, with respective start times of 10:15 and 9 a.m., beginning and ending at 1 Lincoln Road in Foxboro.
A non-competitive cycling fundraiser, The Ride has raised over $143 million since its inception in 1991, with this year’s goal set at over $4 million.
Founded by the late Don Rodman, Rodman for Kids is an umbrella organization matching gift charity that raises funds through corporate sponsors, foundations, individual donors, and events for 45 affiliated charities and youth focused social-service organizations that support at-risk children.
Rodman for Kids affiliated charities include:
Above the Clouds, Asperger/Autism Network (AANE), Big Brother Big Sisters of Central Mass/Metrowest, Big Brother Big Sisters of Mass Bay, Big Sisters of Greater Boston, Boston Medical Center Pediatrics Programs, Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro South, Boys & Girls Clubs of Dorchester,Catholic Charities, ConfiKids, Crossroads Epiphany School, Family Nurturing Center,Floating Hospital for Children at Tufts Medical Center, Friends of the Children – Boston, Forsyth Institute, Hockomock Area YMCA, Jett Foundation, Jewish Big Brothers Big Sisters, Program, Mass Mentoring Partnership, MetroWest YMCA, One for Health Foundation, PALS (Patient Airlfit Services), Raising a Reader MA, Robert F. Kennedy Children’s Action Corps, Sibling Connections, South Boston Neighborhood House, South Shore YMCA, Sportsmen’s Tennis & Enrichment Center, Student Athletes Rising, TextLess Live More, The Sports Museum, Think:Kids, Trinity Boston Connects, Wildflower Camp Foundation, and YMCA of Greater Boston.
Other charitable initiatives of Rodman for Kids include the Disney for Kids retreat that sends 150 local youth from Dorchester to Disney World each August, the Marilyn Rodman Theatre for Kids that provides access to the arts to deserving children, and the Car Donations for Kids program.
For more information on Rodman for Kids visit https://www.rodmanforkids.org or contact Jessica Feenan via email at jfeenan@rodmanforkids.org or cell 617.640.0227.
