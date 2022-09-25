FOXBORO — Area residents went the extra mile this week to raise money for organizations that help kids.
Rodman for Kids, umbrella non-profit that supports more than 40 youth-focused partner non-profits, hosted its 32nd annual Ride for Kids event. This year’s ride offered both 25- and 50-mile routes, beginning and ending at Schneider Electric on Neponset Avenue, as well as a virtual option called “choose your own adventure” where participants could select any activity they desired to raise money and support the cause.
The non-competitive cycling fundraiser tour is held to help bring necessary programs and support to under-served kids in the region. The results of the ride’s supporters impact thousands of kids annually, having raised $148 million since the ride’s inception.
One of the local organizations that benefits from the ride is ConfiKids.
Rachel Calabrese of Foxboro, a founder and executive director of non-profit ConfiKids, said she has been doing the Rodman Ride for Kids for about 14 years now. “More than 40 different non-profit agencies all help kids that ride together and raise funds. It’s the best event,” she said.
Ashley Shailor, 17, a Foxboro High School senior who was volunteering at the Confikids tent, said the turnout looked great.
“I have not seen this many people in a long time and I think it’s amazing how many young people of all ages came today to ride,” she said.
Shailor thinks the event is very important because all kids deserve the opportunity to do what they love and participate in activities they want to do.
Expenses for the event are fully funded by the Don and Marilyn Rodman Foundation, so 100 percent of the money raised goes directly to programs, resources, and opportunities for kids.
Sponsors of this year’s ride included The Flatley Foundation, Karl Feitelberg, Mary and Joe D’Arrigo, Alku, Ernst & Young, Beacon Pointe, The Verrochi Family, The Connors Family, Kelly Family Foundation, Nash Icon 98.9, Amazon, Acella Construction, Curry College, among others.
“The Ride for Kids serves as a culmination, allowing us to celebrate the tireless year-round work of our partner organizations,” said Amy Rossman, executive director of Rodman for Kids who has been working with the organization for the last 17 years.
Rossman said everything they do is rooted in the belief that it is every kid’s right to have access to the programs, resources, and opportunities they need to dream, grow, and succeed.
Rossman said when you bring together more than 1,000 riders, volunteers, and donors who have all committed their time and resources to make a difference for kids, the spirit and energy of the day are indescribable.
“I always look forward to hearing one of the youths we impact sing the national anthem and see the first wave of riders off, and we keep that enthusiasm and excitement going until the last rider returns and crosses the finish line,” Rossman said.
The event drew participants from all across the state and beyond.
For Michael Loria of Woburn, this is his 10th year participating and so far he has raised $3,900. He said he is hoping to raise $100 more to make the donation an even $4,000.
His wife Audrey Loria is executive director of Wildflower for Kids, an organization he and his friend Joel Toner of Winchester have raised money for through the ride.
Loria said the proceeds from the ride go directly to the organization for which he is riding which supports the children who have experienced the loss of a parent.
Toner, who participated for the first time, raised $1,600 for Wildflower for Kids.
“They do such worthwhile work that drew me to participate in this event to raise money. I am a little nervous for the first ride but with Mike’s guidance I am sure I will be fine. “ Toner said.
Kellyn Martin of Norwood said this is her eighth year riding in the event.
Martin works for Ernst & Young, which raises funds for Wounderfund, which works with kids involved with the Department of Children and Families and also raises for the Mass Mentoring Partnership program.
“I am so excited. Every year, it’s so awesome to see all these organizations come and ride together and raise money for amazing causes,” Martin said.
This was the first year participating for Zach Rhein, 17, and his brother Alex Rhein, 15, both Newton High School students.
Zach said his father Lawrence Rhein is the chair of the Department of Pediatrics at UMass Memorial Health Care and asked he and his brother to do the race with him.
“I am a little nervous because I haven’t done this before but I am very excited for the race,” Zach said.
Alex said it was his first time riding 25 miles.
“I didn’t really train for this but I am hoping to do this pretty well. I am pretty nervous but I’m glad to be doing this and I will be proud of myself when it’s over,” he said.