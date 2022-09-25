FOXBORO — Area residents went the extra mile this week to raise money for organizations that help kids.

Rodman for Kids, umbrella non-profit that supports more than 40 youth-focused partner non-profits, hosted its 32nd annual Ride for Kids event. This year’s ride offered both 25- and 50-mile routes, beginning and ending at Schneider Electric on Neponset Avenue, as well as a virtual option called “choose your own adventure” where participants could select any activity they desired to raise money and support the cause.