What coat should you wear today?
That is a question many area residents have been pondering as the weather keeps swinging back and forth like a pendulum, spring-like one day — such as Wednesday — and then back to winter.
Another snowstorm is forecast for overnight Thursday into Friday. It’s expected to drop 6 inches or more on the area.
The Friday morning commute will be another challenging one, officials warn. It will also be another in a series of Friday snowstorms that makes for another long weekend for many.
The snow is expected to turn to a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain during the day Friday before moving out by Friday night.
“This expansive and far-reaching storm will have impacted approximately 265 million people from California to Maine by the time it exits the U.S. Friday evening,” AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.
The second major cross-country storm of the week was spreading snow and an icy mix across parts of the southern Plains on Wednesday after impacting parts of California and the Southwest with heavy snow earlier in the week.
It is still expected to cause major travel disruptions by spreading a wintry mix into the mid-Atlantic as well as up to a foot or more of snow in parts of New England, AccuWeather forecasters say.
It will be quite a contrast to the record high weather Wednesday when the thermometer reached around 70 degrees in parts of New England.
The Attleboro Water Department recorded a high temp of 69 just before 2 p.m., which broke the record for the date of 67 set in 2017.
A storm Tuesday night brought an inch of rain and a high wind gust of 32 mph, measured by the water department at 8 p.m. Wednesday proved to be the best day of this school vacation week, which has seen well above average temperatures.
That was until a cold front blew in later Wednesday. Thursday should be dry but only get up to the 30s, with a low around the mid-20s at night, meteorologists said. Friday should have similar high temps but drop to the teens overnight.
The cold is predicted to linger through the weekend, with low temperatures returning to the teens Sunday and Monday.