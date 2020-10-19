FOXBORO — Festooned with pink decorations in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, more than 200 cars honked their horns in a merry parade around Patriot Place during the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event Sunday morning.
The rolling rally was held in lieu of the organization’s annual walk in Boston this year, due to social distancing regulations, per coronavirus guidelines.
The American Cancer Society presented the event, partnering with the New England Patriots for the first time.
While there were no transactions conducted on-site, there is a working goal of $1.7 million by the end of December.
Theresa Freeman, director of communications for the American Cancer Society, said the mission for breast cancer research is at risk due to the $200 million shortfall as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Thus, corporate sponsors have had no flexibility in their budgets to continue their support for the society, Freeman said, although other sponsors have still offered what financial support they can.
“(The shortfall) could mean a generation of cancer research could go unfunded,” Freeman said.
Still, Freeman was encouraged by the show of support.
“It was euphoric,” Freeman said of the sight of the decorated cars and the breast cancer survivor occupants. “It’s a reminder of why we do this — to create more survivors and make breast cancer a thing of the past.”
The drive-in, drive-through event also featured a 30-minute video celebrating breast cancer survivors as patrons watched from their vehicles. Several times over the course of the video, air at the 3-B parking lot was filled with the cacophony of honking horns to show support.
There was also a car decorating contest, with Marti Tardif of Yarmouthport taking first place with her daughter’s Toyota Highlander, which had several pumpkins that were painted pink on the Highlander’s roof.
The pumpkins had a deep significance for Tardif, whose cousin, Kathy Powers who died of breast cancer when she was 35 on Halloween in 1997. Tardif is a nine-year breast cancer survivor herself.
“She helped me through it,” Tardif said of Powers.
Tardif is also a part of the Pink Pumpkin Project on Cape Cod, which also has a Facebook page, and has lovingly celebrated her late cousin via the pink pumpkins for the past 20 years.
“It is an emotional time,” Tardif said.
The second-place winner was Kathi Lucas of Rehoboth, whose Mercedes-Benz had a pink plastic-flowered sheet draped around the car.
Lucas represented Alpha Kappa Alpha, an African-American sorority founded in 1908 at Howard University in Washington, D.C., and incorporated in 1913. For the past eight years, the sorority has held an annual walk in Boston to benefit breast cancer research. The walk was not held this year because of the pandemic.
Lucas admitted that she was hesitant to attend the rolling rally at first, since guests were required to stay in their cars. But upon arriving at the rally, Lucas said her spirit soared.
“The energy is awesome,” Lucas said. “We’re doing the right thing getting together, even with these restrictions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.