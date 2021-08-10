FOXBORO -- A week after the New England Patriots regular season opener against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium, the Rolling Stones will be performing at a private party hosted by team owner Robert Kraft.
The Stones will be performing for Kraft, his family and a few lucky invited guests on Sept. 20, six days before the legendary rock band kicks off its “No Filter Tour” in St. Louis.
Charlie Watts, the Stones' drummer, will be sitting out the party and the tour to recover from surgery, making lead guitarist Keith Richards and frontman Mick Jagger the only original band members on the stage.
Watts, 80, the oldest band member, reportedly will be replaced on the tour by Steve Jordan, a member of Keith Richards' side gig, the X-Pensive Winos, and drummer on the guitarist’s solo albums.
According to The Boston Globe, an email went out to invited guests late last month, which reads “Time to Get Started Up!”
Stacey James, spokesman for the Patriots, said Tuesday he was not familiar with the details and could not confirm the Globe report.
“It wouldn’t surprise me,” James said, pointing out the Stones played for Kraft before, in 2016, and Elton John has also played a private gig for the team owner.
In 2016, the Stones played a two-hour set filled with the greatest hits for guests such as former U.S. Sen. John Kerry, fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger, J. Geils frontman Peter Wolf and the owners of the Boston Celtics and the Boston Red Sox.
Exactly what it is costing Kraft, who’s worth is estimated by Forbes.com at $6.9 billion, is anyone’s guess.
James said he did not know the price tag of the event.
