NORTH ATTLEBORO — Shoppers hoping for a bargain on Halloween decorations — and a variety of other goods — were disappointed Thursday when they pulled up to the Route 1 location of Dollar Tree.
A pair of signs on either side of the front door of the discount retailer — black marker on Kelly green cardboard — said the location was closed until further notice due to a leak in the roof and apologized for the inconvenience to customers.
A person who answered the phone at the store said no manager was available to speak to a reporter Thursday afternoon. After confirming that the store was closed, the person declined to say why and, after adding “Thank you for calling,” hung up.
A call to a corporate spokesperson for the Virginia-based company was not immediately returned.
A steady stream of cars pulled into the plaza Thursday afternoon, paused briefly in front of the door or let out a passenger who walked up to the entrance to read the notices. One woman, who would not stop to talk to a reporter, told the driver of the car she arrived in, “Well, that’s why the parking lot’s empty.”
There were no repair crews to be seen on the site late Thursday and the store appeared to be empty.
The small plaza, once the site of a Toys ‘R’ Us store, sits on the east side of South Washington Street (Route 1) across from Emerald Square mall.
The other businesses in the plaza, Patel Brothers, a store specializing in Indian food, and a Raymor & Flanagan Furniture outlet, were open Thursday.
Dollar Tree, a Fortune 500 company, employs more than 900 people at its Massachusetts stores and operates more than 15,000 stores across the country.
It also owns the Family Dollar chain, which it purchased in 2015.
There are Family Dollar stores in Attleboro and Plainville, and Dollar Tree stores in Attleboro, Norton, Foxboro and Seekonk as well as North Attleboro.
The chain specializes in a wide variety of goods, including housewares, cleaning supplies, food, health and beauty products, toys, party supplies, stationery, craft supplies, teaching supplies, books and seasonal decorations.
Despite its corporate name, last year Dollar Tree announced it was ending a 35-year tradition and would raise prices from $1 to $1.25 on most items in stock by around May of this year.
Dollar Tree was the last of the big dollar store chains to actually sell products for a dollar.
The others, such as Dollar General, 99 Cents Only, and Canada’s Dollarama, have been selling products for more than $1 for several years.
