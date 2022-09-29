dollartree
This sign greeted customers at the North Attleboro Dollar Tree store on South Washington Street Thursday. A roof leak caused the discount retailer to close "until further notice."

 Sun Chronicle Photo

NORTH ATTLEBORO — Shoppers hoping for a bargain on Halloween decorations — and a variety of other goods — were disappointed Thursday when they pulled up to the Route 1 location of Dollar Tree.

A pair of signs on either side of the front door of the discount retailer — black marker on Kelly green cardboard — said the location was closed until further notice due to a leak in the roof and apologized for the inconvenience to customers.

