NORTH ATTLEBORO — Replacement of the Community School roof will have to wait a year as the town got a late start in arranging for the project.
Acting Town Manager Michael Gallagher said Wednesday the municipal building commission is recommending the delay because going out to bid for a new roof in the spring is likely to result in too high a cost.
He said the few large construction firms that do projects like replacing a school roof are booked solid for the summer, when the work must be done.
For a company to take on the project this late, he said, would result in the firm charging a high premium.
“It would cost us an exorbitant amount of money,” he said.
As it stands now, the project is expected to run more than $1 million.
Gallagher said the building commission believes October or November is the best time to get a good price for the summer of 2021.
The delay would also provide time to do core samplings of the existing roof so contractors will know what is under its surface.
News of the delay disappointed town council members.
Vice Chairman Justin Pare said the town needs several infrastructure improvements and now a big one is being put off.
“I just believe investing in our infrastructure is a top priority and we need to take advantage of every opportunity we have to make those critical investments. Any additional uncertainty in this regard is troubling,” he said.
Pare said the roof represents 25 percent of all the capital projects the town was planning.
Another problem, he said, is the town is about to meet with bond counsel to discuss borrowing for its capital projects.
The tight schedule may not leave enough time to determine if the roof project can be replaced by another capital need this year, he said.
Councilor Julie Boyce said earlier in the week that the council approved the funding for the roof in November and are only now finding out there is a problem.
She questioned what would happen if there is a lot of snow next winter while waiting for the roof to be replaced.
Gallagher said the school department has told him they have a contractor who fixes leaks in roofs and makes other repairs if there is a problem.
