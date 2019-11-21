NORTH ATTLEBORO — Town council is considering a plan to borrow $1.87 million to replace the Community School roof, build a new athletic track at the high school and buy new windows for the library.
The borrowing is one of several financial matters the council is weighing at the suggestion of Acting Town Manager Michael Gallagher.
The breakdown on the borrowing comes to $1 million for the roof, $800,000 for the track, and $70,000 for the windows.
Gallagher said at a recent meeting that the improvements do not include new bleachers for the high school football field because he has been advised that the track has to be done first.
The bleachers were closed last spring for safety reasons, requiring graduation and varsity football games to be moved to Community Field.
Justin Pare, chairman of the council’s finance subcommittee, said Thursday those items probably will not be voted on at Monday’s meeting because the council wants more time to solicit public opinion on the borrowing request.
However, several other financial matters will be taken up.
They include rescinding town meeting votes to borrow $1.2 million for police cruisers, an ambulance, carpets, voting machines and other pieces of equipment.
Gallagher said the town has a healthy free cash account this year and those relatively small items should be paid for in cash, not by borrowing.
Borrowing should be reserved for major capital expenses, he said.
Gallagher also proposed transferring $1.1 million from free cash to the stabilization fund to meet the town’s goal of having 5 percent of its operating budget in the account for emergencies and to lower the town bond rating.
Pare has balked at that proposal. He said an increase in the bond rating would not save the town much money and North Attleboro has been putting off needed infrastructure improvements for years.
He said he would like to see more of a balance between putting the free cash money in stabilization and taking care of critical needs.
The town goal for stabilization is $5 million and the fund sits at $4 million today, he said, so the goal can be reached in a few years with smaller annual contributions.
The goal was set several years ago when the town was in difficult fiscal shape and dipping into the stabilization fund had lowered it too far, he said.
The town has a healthy $3.9 million in free cash thanks to circumstances like switching to a less expensive health care insurance company and receiving a payment from the federal government for an emergency declared in 2015 because of huge snow storms.
Gallagher recently said the hefty free-cash account could be a one-time occurrence so now is the time to use it wisely.
He said when he leaves the acting town manager job in June he wants it said that he left the town is good fiscal condition.
