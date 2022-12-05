hilary cohen with rooster

Norfolk Animal Control Officer Hilary Cohen poses with a rooster she helped capture in October.

 NORFOLK ANIMAL CONTROL AND SHELTER

NORFOLK — Capturing a wayward rooster is something to crow about.

Norfolk Animal Control Officer Hilary Cohen teamed up with her colleagues Kaycee Bailey of Foxboro and Erin Mallette of Millis in October to capture a rooster on Route 1A near the Wrentham line after it apparently flew the coop.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.