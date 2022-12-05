NORFOLK — Capturing a wayward rooster is something to crow about.
Norfolk Animal Control Officer Hilary Cohen teamed up with her colleagues Kaycee Bailey of Foxboro and Erin Mallette of Millis in October to capture a rooster on Route 1A near the Wrentham line after it apparently flew the coop.
The “three musketeers,” as Cohen called the team, came up with a plan to capture the bird, which was chilling under a bush. The bird was content to stay there but it would have been susceptible to predators.
“It couldn’t have gone more seamlessly,” Cohen wrote of the capture on Facebook. “I take that back, it could have if he had just walked into my hands. But alas, he wasn’t that compliant.”
Bailey flushed the rooster out and Mallette and Cohen were ready with their nets.
In September, Cohen captured a hawk in Foxboro while Bailey was busy on another animal call.
