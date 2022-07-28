ATTLEBORO — Battered and bruised Bishop Street is in for some rough times over the next four years and potentially longer.
Mayor Paul Heroux said this week that the road, which he described as being in “awful condition,” will get a “smoothing” 1 1/2-inch layer of asphalt sometime in the next 60 days.
That job will cost about $120,000 and it will make things better for a while.
But the fix is just a “Band-aid” and short-term at best, he said.
The mayor is expecting more water main breaks during the coming winter, which means more patch work and bumps and potholes.
And then in the spring or summer of 2023 the water main will be replaced, which means the road will be dug up and there will be more bumps and more potholes.
A sidewalk will be constructed at that time. Heroux doesn’t expect any problems with that.
Over the winter of 2023 and 2024, the city will allow the gravel to settle around the new water main and then, in the spring or summer of 2024, another “smoothing” 1 1/2-inch layer of asphalt will be added.
And then the worst of it begins, but when is not certain.
At some point the capping of Attleboro Landfill will start, which means 5,000 to 7,000 18-wheel trucks will be hauling dirt down Bishop over a two-year period, which, no-doubt will damage the road.
Heroux said the city doesn’t known when the capping will begin because it’s a state project, so the time slot for a rough road could be longer than four years.
A final paving won’t be done until the capping is complete, the mayor said.
“There is no good option,” Heroux said. “This is the least-worse option.”
