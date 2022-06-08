PLAINVILLE -- Two condominiums were heavily damaged in a four-alarm fire late Tuesday night that displaced about 30 residents from 10 units of a three-story building.
The fire was reported about 11:45 p.m. at the Huckleberry Hill complex at 6 Messenger St. off Route 106, and a dozen area fire departments responded to help battle the blaze.
All residents were able to make it safely out of the building, Fire Chief Richard Ball said.
The fire began as a mulch fire that spread up the exterior of the building, and first responding firefighters found heavy fire and smoke from units 5 and 6 in the condo building, Ball said.
Firefighters thought they had the fire under control about midnight but it had spread in walls in the third floor and to the attic, and walls and ceilings were opened up, fire officials said.
Fire crews began fighting the flames from outside the building and then moved inside before being forced about 12:30 a.m. to evacuate the structure and battle the blaze again from the exterior.
Firefighters vented the roof from ladder trucks and also broke windows and skylights.
A fourth alarm was struck for additional firefighters.
Plainville water officials were notified and responded to boost water pressure.
The fire was under control by about 1 a.m., and while many fire departments left the fire scene around 2 a.m., other firefighters remained through the early morning, including for a fire watch.
One person was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro by a Bellingham ambulance for stress-related injuries, officials said.
Besides the two condos damaged by fire, one condo sustained water damage.
In addition to the three units damaged, those living in the other seven condos were displaced because of electrical damage, Ball said.
The American Red Cross is helping those who were displaced, which included 21 adults and eight children.
The fire chief was hoping to get residents of eight units back in their homes by the end of Wednesday.
Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Norton, Foxboro, Wrentham, Norfolk, Franklin, Walpole, Sharon, Bellingham and Cumberland firefighters helped out at the fire. Easton firefighters covered the Plainville fire station.
Building and electrical inspectors also responded as did utility companies.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by Plainville firefighters and the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office.