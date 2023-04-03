WRENTHAM — Michelle Rouse is the town’s new select board member and longtime board member George Smith lost his bid for re-election to the board of health in Monday’s annual town election.
King Philip Regional School Committee Chairman Trevor Knott also lost.
The election featured an unusual four races: two-candidate races for select board, regional school committee and board of health, and three residents running for local school committee.
Rouse, a former town school board member, easily won a three-year select board seat, receiving 727 votes to challenger Chris Doherty’s 178 votes.
Local school committee Chairwoman Veronica Gonzalez, with 565 votes, and former teacher Sheena Clutterbuck, 712 votes, won two three-year seats on the town school board. The contest’s third candidate, Rebecka Dawn Webber, received 405 votes.
For the regional school committee, Joseph P. Cronin IV, capturing 475 votes, defeated Knott, 438 votes.
Randall Ferrell took in 504 votes to oust Smith, who had 417 votes, for a three-year seat on the health board Smith has served on for several years.
Smith previously served many years on the planning board and conservation commission.
A total of 984 or 10.4% of the town’s 9,452 registered voters cast ballots at the Delaney School poll.
Town Clerk Cindy Thompson, who had expected fewer than 1,500 voters, said the election went smoothly and was typical.
Surprisingly, no candidates were present in the Delaney gym for the election results.