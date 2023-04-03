WRENTHAM — Michelle Rouse is the town’s new select board member and longtime board member George Smith lost his bid for re-election to the board of health in Monday’s annual town election.

King Philip Regional School Committee Chairman Trevor Knott also lost.

Election 2023: Wrentham select board

Name Percentage of votes
Chris Doherty 178
Michelle Rouse 727

Election 2023: Wrentham local school committee

Name Percentage of votes
Sheena Clutterbuck 712
Veronica Gonzalez* 565
Rebecka Webber 405
(Top two win seats.)

Election 2023: KP Regional School Committee (Wrentham)

Name Percentage of votes
Joseph P. Cronin IV 475
Trevor Knott* 438

Election 2023: Wrentham Board of Health

Name Percentage of votes
Randall Ferrell 504
George Smith* 417

