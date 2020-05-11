NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Police are investigating a Route 1 crash that killed a 25-year-old Rhode Island woman.
The single-car accident occurred about 8:30 p.m. Sunday when the vehicle, traveling north, went off the road and struck a utility pole near Calvin Road, police Capt. Joseph DiRenzo said.
The victim, whose name was not released pending notification of family, was a passenger in the car. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, DiRenzo said.
The name of the driver of the car was not released and no charges were immediately filed, he said.
