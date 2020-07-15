NORTH ATTLEBORO — Sitting prominently on the corner of Chestnut and East Washington streets, the former ABC Vacuum building has been attracting attention for years, not all of it good.
Its windows boarded up and its sign weathered to a soft gray, the rambling wooden structure was sometimes cited in internet chats as a prime example of a faded relic of the region’s industrial past. It’s been a thorn in the side of town officials, as well, along with other abandoned structures, such as the former Balfour factory on East Street and the old Webster Mill Building on Broadway.
That designation could be changing in the relatively near future for ABC Vacuum, however.
The 35,000-square-foot lot, listed in official records as 99 Chestnut St., was sold last month to the Pawtucket Credit Union for just under $1.2 million and will become the site of the financial institution’s newest branch — once the old building is torn down.
According to George Charette, president and CEO of the credit union, “PCU is expanding its market reach and this is a future branch site.”
The nearly century-old credit union, with over $2 billion in assets, has several branches in Rhode Island and one in Foxboro. This will be its first new branch since it opened one in Bristol, R.I., in 2018, and part of the company’s overall focusing of its business in Massachusetts.
“We will be taking down the building as soon as the permits to do so are approved,” Charette said in an email.
Town officials, as of Wednesday, had not received any official requests for permits but Charette said the credit union will be moving in that direction soon. However, the company doesn’t have a concrete schedule for construction.
“We will likely target the new branch on the site for late in 2022,” he said.
“I am thrilled that the old ABC Vacuum building has been sold and redevelopment is imminent,” said town council President Keith Lapointe. “Not only will it improve the value and potential tax revenue in the property, but it also improves the aesthetic of an important part of Route 1.
“I really appreciate all the work Lyle Pirnie (of the town’s economic development department) has done to help encourage this type of productive development.”
The building has been home to a number of businesses over the years. Besides the vacuum repair and supply store, there’s been a roofing contractor, a shoe and clothing store and, in its earliest years, reportedly a maker of watchbands.
Charette said the site has been tested by an environmental engineer who did not discover any soil contamination. The site is in a district zoned for business.
It’s a good fit for the bank’s expansion plans, Charette said.
“Retail sites with really good visibility as well as access and egress are difficult to find, and at times even if you find them, they are not for sale,” he said. “This property’s location, on a corner with a traffic light, makes it desirable for a branch site.”
It’s not the first of the abandoned buildings in town to be transformed. The former Balfour structure was razed and is now the site of an ongoing commercial and residential development. The Webster Mill, another former jewelry factory and the target of long-standing neighborhood complaints, still stands, however.
