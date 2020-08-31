NORTON -- Drivers on a stretch of West Main Street have had to navigate months of sewer construction.
Starting Wednesday, motorists on East Main Street, from Pine Street to the I-495 interchange, will have their turn.
The Department of Transportation is beginning a $7.3 million widening and signals upgrade project on that part of Route 123, expected to last into January 2025.
The state agency warned drivers to expect delays and that temporary traffic controls will be in place, including the use of police details during the construction. K.R. Rezendes of Assonet is general contractor on the project.
Crews will be working from 7 a.m., to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The project will also include nighttime operations, as needed, state transportation officials said.
The work will include reconstructing and widening East Main Street, installing new traffic signal systems and upgrading stormwater treatments. The work will also include milling and paving, constructing new asphalt sidewalks, driveway aprons and curbing, conducting berm and guardrail operations, and landscaping. Crews will also be doing utility and bridge work over the Rumford River.
