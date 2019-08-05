WRENTHAM — A head-on collision Sunday night that seriously injured four people, including a 6-year-old child, has prompted the police chief to call for dividers on Route 1 to prevent further carnage.
The accident occurred just after 7 p.m. when a car traveling north on Route 1 attempted to take a left turn onto Hawes Street and collided with a southbound car, Police Chief Bill McGrath said Monday.
The injuries were serious but not life-threatening, with the 6-year-old Wrentham girl taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence with a head jury and others going to other local hospitals, McGrath said.
No charges were immediately filed and the cause of the accident remains under investigation.
The area has been the scene of several accidents over the years, including fatalities, and a boom in residential and commercial development along the highway has only made it more unsafe, the chief said.
Development along the highway is expected to continue, McGrath said, which will only worsen the traffic situation and safety.
McGrath would like to see the four-lane highway between Thurston and Madison streets divided by either Jersey barriers or pylons similar to those that separate Route 1 and George Street in Plainville.
“I’m just trying to get ahead of the curve. I just don’t want there to be another fatality,” McGrath said.
The chief was a patrol officer in the 1980s in Sharon and remembers when a section of Route 1 in that community was the scene of numerous fatal accidents before Jersey barriers were installed.
Crossing the four-lane highway to take a left turn “is like a cat and mouse game,” McGrath said.
“It’s scary,” he added.
Drivers not only have to worry about oncoming traffic when turning on Route 1. They also have the fear of being rear-ended after stopping to make the turn, McGrath said.
“The main goal is safety,” he said.
The chief said he will be writing to the state Department of Transportation, local and state politicians, state police and others about his safety proposal.
“It’s time to eliminate left turns on that stretch of Route 1 and have turnaround points at nearby intersections. Too many injured and dead over the years,” McGrath said in a post on Facebook.
The police chief’s post Monday morning was shared over 20 times by Monday afternoon and over 100 people commented, the vast majority supporting McGrath’s position.
In July at a local forum on rezoning and traffic issues on Route 1, residents voiced concerns about safety on the highway.
The town administrator told residents at the forum that state officials told him the area where Supercharged Entertainment is located did not warrant a traffic signal.
