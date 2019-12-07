The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) plans to pave Route 140 in Mansfield and Foxboro this week.
The work, scheduled to be conducted between Interstate 495 and Interstate 95, is slated to begin Monday, Dec. 9, and take place between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. through the coming weekend.
Work is weather dependent and may also take place overnight from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Lane closures with police details are anticipated while the work is being performed, however, two-way traffic will be maintained at all times, the DOT said.
Drivers traveling through the affected areas are advised they should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.
The work is necessary to complete paving of the corridor prior to the winter months, officials say.
Route 140 in Mansfield, including in the School Street area, has been a topic of criticism among area drivers, especially as winter weather and plowing have deteriorated a base pavement and led to more potholes.
Mansfield residents have complained and town officials have also expressed their displeasure with road conditions.
For more information on traffic conditions, drivers are encouraged to: Dial 511 and select a route, visit www.mass511.com -- a website which provides traffic and incident advisory information and allows users to subscribe to text and email alerts, follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions, and/or download MassDOT’s GoTime mobile app and view traffic before setting out on the road.
