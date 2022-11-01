sturdy memorial sign

The sign directs visitors outside Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro.

 staff file photo/

While cases of COVID-19 and the flu are holding steady, the area has seen an uptick in Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, a respiratory illness affecting mostly children.

RSV has become more problematic in other areas, including Worcester, where health officials are advising residents to mask up again, and Rhode Island.