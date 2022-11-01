While cases of COVID-19 and the flu are holding steady, the area has seen an uptick in Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, a respiratory illness affecting mostly children.
RSV has become more problematic in other areas, including Worcester, where health officials are advising residents to mask up again, and Rhode Island.
In fact, some health officials are warning of the possibility of a triple-demic — RSV, COVID and the flu, as the holidays approach and there are more gatherings of family members from other parts of the country.
RSV and flu numbers were down the last couple of years because of people wearing masks and practicing social distancing to ward off COVID, but the number of children getting RSV has risen in the United States recently.
“We have been seeing at the pediatrics and family medicine practices an increase in respiratory illness recently, including RSV but also other viruses such as adenovirus and rhinovirus,” Dr. Owen Debowy, a primary care, internal medicine, and pediatrics specialist at Sturdy Memorial Associates in Plainville, said in an email. “For older children and healthy adults, RSV tends to cause a bad cold, but for infants and toddlers we become more concerned as it can lead to breathing difficulties and bronchiolitis.”
Other health officials are observing a similar situation.
“Recently, we have been experiencing a large increase in the number of patients who are sick with upper respiratory infections and fevers,” Westwood-Mansfield Pediatrics Associates said in a statement. “We anticipate a busy respiratory season this year due to the combination of continued relaxation of masking guidelines and many young children playing “catch-up” and becoming infected with viruses that they escaped during the last few years of social distancing and pandemic living.
“RSV, in particular, has been in the news with reports of full hospitals and long emergency room wait times. Fortunately, almost all of these infections are short-lived and resolve on their own.”
Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro has not seen a significant increase in COVID or flu over the past few weeks, said Dr. Brian Patel, Sturdy’s medical director.
From Oct. 13-30, the hospital performed 252 flu tests and just three were positive for a 1.2% positivity rate.
Sturdy also performed 1,275 COVID tests, of which 116 were positive, a 9.1% rate.
In anticipation of a busy respiratory season with reports of flu being worse this year than prior years, and COVID likely to increase during the winter, Sturdy officials said they have begun planning to ensure the Emergency Department and inpatient units can continue to care for higher numbers of patients.
Hospitals across the country have been seeing surges in illnesses since last year when pandemic restrictions were lessened, and hospitals are now at capacity and beyond in several states. Numbers are expected to rise as fall turns into winter.
“One of the most important things during the beginning of this winter virus season is to make sure that we try to prevent a bad respiratory virus season,” Debowy said.
He suggests taking the following steps:
- Make sure children and adults are up to date on vaccinations for preventable diseases, in particular flu and COVID.
- Make sure to cover your mouth and wash your hands to try to slow down the spread of germs.
- Know the warning signs of respiratory distress.
Call your pediatrician right away if your child experiences symptoms of bronchiolitis and dehydration, pausing or having difficulty breathing or having a gray or blue color to their tongues, lips or skin or are showing significantly decreased activity or alertness, hospital officials say.
RSV, which is primarily a fall and winter virus, is not just a concern for youngsters. The Centers for Disease Control says RSV causes 14,000 deaths a year in adults older than 65.
Health officials in area communities say they haven’t observed too much of an increase in COVID, the flu and RSV the past several weeks.
“I have not detected a significant spike,” Attleboro Public Health Nurse Allison Brum said in an email, adding of COVID, “More people are utilizing the 15-minute home antigen test kits, and as expected, more people are finding they are positive that way. I would not consider it above ordinary at this point.”
The city still has free COVID test kits at city hall, the library, and senior center, and a COVID vaccine clinic is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 17 at city hall.
North Attleboro health officials also report cases of the illnesses are relatively stable.
“I have heard from the state that they are seeing increased rates of RSV with dual diagnoses of either flu or COVID,” Health Director/Public Health Nurse AnneMarie Fleming said in an email. “I am also hearing colloquial stories of increased rates of COVID in the community and RSV at the hospitals but the reported cases are decreasing. Many people are home-testing with COVID.”
Mansfield has also not seen a spike in RSV, COVID or flu at this time, Kasia Frenette, the regional epidemiologist for Mansfield, Norton, Plainville and Foxboro as well as Easton and Sharon, said in an email.
“Our COVID-19 cases numbers have decreased compared to the prior two weeks,” Frenette said. “However, self-testing is not required to be reported so we are unaware of the actual burden of disease.”
Flu activity is classified as low, she noted.
“We have not identified an uptick of Respiratory Syncytial Virus,” Frenette said.
Foxboro’s director of public health, Matthew Brennan, paints a similar picture.
“The town’s COVID numbers have been relatively stable and we are currently at low risk for flu,” Brennan said via email. “COVID hospitalization numbers have been increasing lately, but Department of Public Health officials believe this is due to an uptick of patients visiting the hospital and testing positive, not going to the hospital because of COVID symptoms.”
Brennan said Foxboro health officials recommend all residents receive an updated COVID booster shot as well as a flu shot this year since state health officials believe that flu, COVID and RSV numbers in the young and elderly will be increasing into the winter, which could create a “major strain on the healthcare system.”
“We continue to monitor data and will plan on taking appropriate actions, if and when needed,” Brennan said.
RSV cases fell dramatically two years ago as the pandemic shut down schools, day cares and businesses. With restrictions easing in the summer of 2021, doctors saw an alarming increase, and now that jump has returned.
Children’s hospitals in parts of the U.S., including Hasbro in Providence, are seeing a surge in the common respiratory illness that can cause severe breathing problems for babies.